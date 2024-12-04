Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at ₹21.84 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.69. The stock reached a high of ₹22.40 and a low of ₹21.69 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,903.67 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a low of ₹19.72. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,220,543 shares for the day.
04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹22.4 & ₹21.69 yesterday to end at ₹21.96. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.