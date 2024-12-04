Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 21.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.96 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at 21.84 and closed slightly lower at 21.69. The stock reached a high of 22.40 and a low of 21.69 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,903.67 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 39.24 and a low of 19.72. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,220,543 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹21.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 22.4 & 21.69 yesterday to end at 21.96. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

