Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹24.34 and closed at ₹24.5. The stock reached a high of ₹24.53 and a low of ₹23.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹11752.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the 52-week low was ₹13.45. The BSE volume for the day was 328,452 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 2.86% to ₹23.8, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are declining, whereas VIP Industries, another peer, is showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Raymond
|2057.45
|-94.95
|-4.41
|2335.0
|1487.0
|13697.21
|Vardhaman Textiles
|439.0
|-6.2
|-1.39
|485.0
|333.5
|12489.55
|Alok Industries
|23.8
|-0.7
|-2.86
|39.24
|13.45
|11817.27
|Safari Industries India
|1877.55
|-27.1
|-1.42
|2299.98
|1371.8
|9156.29
|VIP Industries
|467.55
|11.5
|2.52
|722.7
|430.45
|6636.96
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.53 & ₹23.3 yesterday to end at ₹24.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend