Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 24.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.86 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 24.34 and closed at 24.5. The stock reached a high of 24.53 and a low of 23.3. The market capitalization stood at 11752.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24, and the 52-week low was 13.45. The BSE volume for the day was 328,452 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 2.86% to 23.8, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are declining, whereas VIP Industries, another peer, is showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Raymond2057.45-94.95-4.412335.01487.013697.21
Vardhaman Textiles439.0-6.2-1.39485.0333.512489.55
Alok Industries23.8-0.7-2.8639.2413.4511817.27
Safari Industries India1877.55-27.1-1.422299.981371.89156.29
VIP Industries467.5511.52.52722.7430.456636.96
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹24.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.53 & 23.3 yesterday to end at 24.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

