Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹24.5 and closed at ₹24.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹25.56, while the low was ₹24.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹12,626.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹39.24 and ₹13.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 431,952 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries' stock price increased by 4.97% to reach ₹25.56, following the upward trend of its peers like Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, Safari Industries India, and Indo Count Industries. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.63% and 0.61% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Raymond
|2244.0
|81.85
|3.79
|2335.0
|1487.0
|14939.15
|Vardhaman Textiles
|473.9
|9.8
|2.11
|485.0
|333.5
|13482.45
|Alok Industries
|25.56
|1.21
|4.97
|39.24
|13.45
|12691.15
|Safari Industries India
|1982.4
|13.9
|0.71
|2299.98
|1371.8
|9667.61
|Indo Count Industries
|340.8
|4.6
|1.37
|405.9
|189.4
|6749.69
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.56 & ₹24.5 yesterday to end at ₹24.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.