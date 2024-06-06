Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.44 %. The stock closed at 24.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.43 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries' stock opened at 24.5 and closed at 24.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 25.56, while the low was 24.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at 12,626.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 39.24 and 13.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 431,952 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries' stock price increased by 4.97% to reach 25.56, following the upward trend of its peers like Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, Safari Industries India, and Indo Count Industries. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.63% and 0.61% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Raymond2244.081.853.792335.01487.014939.15
Vardhaman Textiles473.99.82.11485.0333.513482.45
Alok Industries25.561.214.9739.2413.4512691.15
Safari Industries India1982.413.90.712299.981371.89667.61
Indo Count Industries340.84.61.37405.9189.46749.69
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹24.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.56 & 24.5 yesterday to end at 24.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.