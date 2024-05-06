Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries had a slightly bearish day with the open price at ₹27.11 and the close price at ₹26.97. The stock reached a high of ₹27.45 and a low of ₹26.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,396.22 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹39.24 and the 52-week low at ₹12.52. The BSE volume recorded was 1,072,611 shares.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 26.77 and 26.54 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 26.54 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 26.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.69
|Support 1
|26.57
|Resistance 2
|26.76
|Support 2
|26.52
|Resistance 3
|26.81
|Support 3
|26.45
Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Alok Industries stock's low price today was ₹26.4 and the high price was ₹27.19.
Alok Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.12% lower than yesterday
The volume traded for Alok Industries until 12 PM is 4.12% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹26.64, showing a decrease of 1.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 26.68 and 26.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.32
|10 Days
|27.49
|20 Days
|27.77
|50 Days
|28.14
|100 Days
|27.89
|300 Days
|22.98
Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.68, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹27
Alok Industries share price is at ₹26.68 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.65 and ₹27.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.26% lower than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the volume of Alok Industries traded is 1.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹26.62, down by 1.41%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.89 and 26.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 26.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.64, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹27
The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of ₹26.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹26.3 then there can be further negative price movement.
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Alok Industries' stock price has dropped by -1.48% to reach ₹26.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Page Industries, Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are also experiencing declines today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.21% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34553.4
|-167.7
|-0.48
|43599.0
|33100.0
|38540.41
|Raymond
|2161.6
|-65.85
|-2.96
|2335.0
|1487.0
|14390.58
|Alok Industries
|26.6
|-0.4
|-1.48
|39.24
|12.52
|13207.54
|Vardhaman Textiles
|438.05
|-0.75
|-0.17
|475.0
|313.1
|12461.0
|Safari Industries India
|2029.55
|-4.3
|-0.21
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9624.65
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.27% lower than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 1.27% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹26.59, down by 1.52%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Alok Industries touched a high of 26.91 & a low of 26.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Alok Industries Live Updates
ALOK INDUSTRIES
ALOK INDUSTRIES
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 1.74% to reach ₹26.53, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed trading day. Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are all declining, but Page Industries are seeing an increase in their stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.33% respectively.
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.84, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹27
Alok Industries share price is at ₹26.84 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.65 and ₹27.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Alok Industries has remained flat, trading at ₹27.00 today with a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 89.47% to ₹27.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|-15.43%
|6 Months
|52.11%
|YTD
|26.46%
|1 Year
|89.47%
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.5
|Support 1
|26.65
|Resistance 2
|28.0
|Support 2
|26.3
|Resistance 3
|28.35
|Support 3
|25.8
Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4794 k
The trading volume yesterday was 0.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1072 k.
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹26.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.45 & ₹26.8 yesterday to end at ₹26.97. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
