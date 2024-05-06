Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 01:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.68 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries had a slightly bearish day with the open price at 27.11 and the close price at 26.97. The stock reached a high of 27.45 and a low of 26.8. The market capitalization stood at 13,396.22 crore. The 52-week high was at 39.24 and the 52-week low at 12.52. The BSE volume recorded was 1,072,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 26.77 and 26.54 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 26.54 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 26.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.69Support 126.57
Resistance 226.76Support 226.52
Resistance 326.81Support 326.45
06 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock's low price today was 26.4 and the high price was 27.19.

06 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.12% lower than yesterday

The volume traded for Alok Industries until 12 PM is 4.12% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at 26.64, showing a decrease of 1.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 26.68 and 26.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.77Support 126.54
Resistance 226.88Support 226.42
Resistance 327.0Support 326.31
06 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.32
10 Days27.49
20 Days27.77
50 Days28.14
100 Days27.89
300 Days22.98
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.68, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹27

Alok Industries share price is at 26.68 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.65 and 27.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.26% lower than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume of Alok Industries traded is 1.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at 26.62, down by 1.41%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.89 and 26.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 26.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.68Support 126.5
Resistance 226.78Support 226.42
Resistance 326.86Support 326.32
06 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.64, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹27

The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of 26.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.3 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price has dropped by -1.48% to reach 26.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Page Industries, Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are also experiencing declines today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.21% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34553.4-167.7-0.4843599.033100.038540.41
Raymond2161.6-65.85-2.962335.01487.014390.58
Alok Industries26.6-0.4-1.4839.2412.5213207.54
Vardhaman Textiles438.05-0.75-0.17475.0313.112461.0
Safari Industries India2029.55-4.3-0.212299.981183.489624.65
06 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.27% lower than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 1.27% lower than yesterday, with the price at 26.59, down by 1.52%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries touched a high of 26.91 & a low of 26.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.89Support 126.38
Resistance 227.15Support 226.13
Resistance 327.4Support 325.87
06 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 1.74% to reach 26.53, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed trading day. Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are all declining, but Page Industries are seeing an increase in their stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34894.4173.30.543599.033100.038920.76
Raymond2151.85-75.6-3.392335.01487.014325.67
Alok Industries26.53-0.47-1.7439.2412.5213172.78
Vardhaman Textiles437.55-1.25-0.28475.0313.112446.78
Safari Industries India2031.0-2.85-0.142299.981183.489631.53
06 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.84, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹27

Alok Industries share price is at 26.84 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.65 and 27.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Alok Industries has remained flat, trading at 27.00 today with a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 89.47% to 27.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months-15.43%
6 Months52.11%
YTD26.46%
1 Year89.47%
06 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.5Support 126.65
Resistance 228.0Support 226.3
Resistance 328.35Support 325.8
06 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4794 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1072 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹26.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.45 & 26.8 yesterday to end at 26.97. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.