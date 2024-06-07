Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 25.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.15 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 25.95, closed at 25.56 with a high of 26.3 and a low of 25.65. The market capitalization of the company was 12,984.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 13.45. The BSE volume for the day was 861,031 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.37 and 25.9 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹25.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.3 & 25.65 yesterday to end at 25.56. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.