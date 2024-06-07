Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹25.95, closed at ₹25.56 with a high of ₹26.3 and a low of ₹25.65. The market capitalization of the company was ₹12,984.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹13.45. The BSE volume for the day was 861,031 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.37 and 25.9 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.3 & ₹25.65 yesterday to end at ₹25.56. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.