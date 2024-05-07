Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.59 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.04 and closed at 27. The high for the day was 27.19, while the low was 26.4. The market capitalization stood at 13,202.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24, and the low was 12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,041,584 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4689 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1041 k.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.19 & 26.4 yesterday to end at 27. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

