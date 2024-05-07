Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.04 and closed at ₹27. The high for the day was ₹27.19, while the low was ₹26.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,202.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the low was ₹12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,041,584 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 8.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1041 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.19 & ₹26.4 yesterday to end at ₹27. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!