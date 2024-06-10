Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 25.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.01 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 25.95, reached a high of 26.3, and a low of 25.65 before closing at 25.56. The market capitalization stood at 12,914.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 39.24 and a 52-week low of 13.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,517,387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.38Support 125.68
Resistance 226.72Support 225.32
Resistance 327.08Support 324.98
10 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6091 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹25.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.3 & 25.65 yesterday to end at 25.56. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

