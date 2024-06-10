Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹25.95, reached a high of ₹26.3, and a low of ₹25.65 before closing at ₹25.56. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,914.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a 52-week low of ₹13.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,517,387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.38
|Support 1
|25.68
|Resistance 2
|26.72
|Support 2
|25.32
|Resistance 3
|27.08
|Support 3
|24.98
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.3 & ₹25.65 yesterday to end at ₹25.56. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.