Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 26.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.41 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 26.88 and closed at 26.55. The highest price for the day was 26.88 and the lowest was 26.35. The market capitalization of Alok Industries was 13113.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 105,906 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries' stock price increased by 0.98% to reach 26.81, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vardhaman Textiles is declining, whereas Raymond, Safari Industries India, and Indo Count Industries are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Raymond2581.8522.950.92687.151487.017188.34
Vardhaman Textiles463.0-4.0-0.86485.0333.513172.35
Alok Industries26.810.260.9839.2413.8213311.81
Safari Industries India2035.1522.41.112299.981371.89924.86
Indo Count Industries362.14.71.32405.9193.857171.55
11 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.31% lower than yesterday

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 66.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.99, a decrease of 1.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in tracking trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may suggest further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries touched a high of 27.32 & a low of 26.37 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.5Support 126.55
Resistance 227.88Support 225.98
Resistance 328.45Support 325.6
11 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries saw a 0.34% increase in its share price, reaching 26.64, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Safari Industries India is declining, but Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Indo Count Industries are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and up by 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Raymond2569.4510.550.412687.151487.017105.79
Vardhaman Textiles469.252.250.48485.0333.513350.16
Alok Industries26.640.090.3439.2413.8213227.4
Safari Industries India2011.05-1.7-0.082299.981371.89807.33
Indo Count Industries357.950.550.15405.9193.857089.36
11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹26.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.88 & 26.35 yesterday to end at 26.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.