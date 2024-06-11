Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹26.88 and closed at ₹26.55. The highest price for the day was ₹26.88 and the lowest was ₹26.35. The market capitalization of Alok Industries was ₹13113.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 105,906 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries' stock price increased by 0.98% to reach ₹26.81, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vardhaman Textiles is declining, whereas Raymond, Safari Industries India, and Indo Count Industries are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Raymond
|2581.85
|22.95
|0.9
|2687.15
|1487.0
|17188.34
|Vardhaman Textiles
|463.0
|-4.0
|-0.86
|485.0
|333.5
|13172.35
|Alok Industries
|26.81
|0.26
|0.98
|39.24
|13.82
|13311.81
|Safari Industries India
|2035.15
|22.4
|1.11
|2299.98
|1371.8
|9924.86
|Indo Count Industries
|362.1
|4.7
|1.32
|405.9
|193.85
|7171.55
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 66.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.99, a decrease of 1.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in tracking trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries touched a high of 27.32 & a low of 26.37 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.5
|Support 1
|26.55
|Resistance 2
|27.88
|Support 2
|25.98
|Resistance 3
|28.45
|Support 3
|25.6
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Alok Industries saw a 0.34% increase in its share price, reaching ₹26.64, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Safari Industries India is declining, but Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Indo Count Industries are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and up by 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Raymond
|2569.45
|10.55
|0.41
|2687.15
|1487.0
|17105.79
|Vardhaman Textiles
|469.25
|2.25
|0.48
|485.0
|333.5
|13350.16
|Alok Industries
|26.64
|0.09
|0.34
|39.24
|13.82
|13227.4
|Safari Industries India
|2011.05
|-1.7
|-0.08
|2299.98
|1371.8
|9807.33
|Indo Count Industries
|357.95
|0.55
|0.15
|405.9
|193.85
|7089.36
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.88 & ₹26.35 yesterday to end at ₹26.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend