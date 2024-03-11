Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹30.58 and closed at ₹29.13. The high for the day was ₹30.58 and the low was ₹29.75. The market capitalization of Alok Industries stood at ₹15,183.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 3,115,998 shares traded.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹31.15, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Alok Industries.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.46%
|3 Months
|38.54%
|6 Months
|39.27%
|YTD
|42.86%
|1 Year
|125.93%
The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the price is ₹30.58, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 3,115,998 shares and the closing price was ₹29.13.
