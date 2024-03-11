Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 30.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.15 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 30.58 and closed at 29.13. The high for the day was 30.58 and the low was 29.75. The market capitalization of Alok Industries stood at 15,183.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 3,115,998 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.15, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹30.58

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 31.15, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Alok Industries.

11 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.46%
3 Months38.54%
6 Months39.27%
YTD42.86%
1 Year125.93%
11 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹30.58, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹29.13

The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the price is 30.58, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 3,115,998 shares and the closing price was 29.13.

