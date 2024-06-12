Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 26.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.22 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 26.88 and closed at 26.55. The stock's high was 27.7 and the low was 26.35. The market capitalization stood at 13,515.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 2,278,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.85Support 126.45
Resistance 228.48Support 225.68
Resistance 329.25Support 325.05
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7493 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹26.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.7 & 26.35 yesterday to end at 26.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

