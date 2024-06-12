Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹26.88 and closed at ₹26.55. The stock's high was ₹27.7 and the low was ₹26.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,515.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 2,278,577 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.85
|Support 1
|26.45
|Resistance 2
|28.48
|Support 2
|25.68
|Resistance 3
|29.25
|Support 3
|25.05
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.7 & ₹26.35 yesterday to end at ₹26.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.