Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 30.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.93 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at 32, reached a high of 32, and a low of 29.8 before closing at 30.58 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 14,860.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24, and the low was 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 1,867,301 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹30.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,867,301 and the closing price was 30.58.

