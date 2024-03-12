Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 30.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.93 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹32, reached a high of ₹32, and a low of ₹29.8 before closing at ₹30.58 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,860.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 1,867,301 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST
