Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹32, reached a high of ₹32, and a low of ₹29.8 before closing at ₹30.58 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,860.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 1,867,301 shares traded.
12 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
