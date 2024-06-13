Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.47 and closed at ₹27.22. The high for the day was ₹28.42 and the low was ₹27.20. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹13,753.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 4,071,258 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹27.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.42 & ₹27.2 yesterday to end at ₹27.22. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.