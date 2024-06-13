Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 27.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.7 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.47 and closed at 27.22. The high for the day was 28.42 and the low was 27.20. The market capitalization of the company stood at 13,753.72 crore. The 52-week high was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 4,071,258 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹27.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.42 & 27.2 yesterday to end at 27.22. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

