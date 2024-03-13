Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.38 %. The stock closed at 29.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.62 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹29.9, closed at ₹29.93, with a high of ₹30.25 and a low of ₹28.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,210.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹39.24 and ₹10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,085,207 shares traded.
13 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.6%
3 Months
17.19%
6 Months
56.01%
YTD
33.72%
1 Year
129.32%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:08 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.62, down -4.38% from yesterday's ₹29.93
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹28.62, with a percent change of -4.38 and a net change of -1.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock for further developments in the market.
13 Mar 2024, 08:02:12 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.93 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume was 1,085,207 shares with a closing price of ₹29.93.
