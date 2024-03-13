Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹29.9, closed at ₹29.93, with a high of ₹30.25 and a low of ₹28.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,210.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹39.24 and ₹10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,085,207 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|17.19%
|6 Months
|56.01%
|YTD
|33.72%
|1 Year
|129.32%
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹28.62, with a percent change of -4.38 and a net change of -1.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock for further developments in the market.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume was 1,085,207 shares with a closing price of ₹29.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!