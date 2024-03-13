Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.38 %. The stock closed at 29.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.62 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 29.9, closed at 29.93, with a high of 30.25 and a low of 28.44. The market capitalization stood at 14,210.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 39.24 and 10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,085,207 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months17.19%
6 Months56.01%
YTD33.72%
1 Year129.32%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.62, down -4.38% from yesterday's ₹29.93

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 28.62, with a percent change of -4.38 and a net change of -1.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock for further developments in the market.

13 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume was 1,085,207 shares with a closing price of 29.93.

