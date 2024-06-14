Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 27.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.71 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries' stock on the last day had an open price of 28.2, a close price of 27.7, a high of 28.31, and a low of 27.22. The market capitalization was 13758.68 cr, with a 52-week high of 39.24 and a 52-week low of 13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 2785990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.28Support 127.19
Resistance 228.85Support 226.67
Resistance 329.37Support 326.1
14 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8928 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹27.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.31 & 27.22 yesterday to end at 27.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

