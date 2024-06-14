Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹28.2, a close price of ₹27.7, a high of ₹28.31, and a low of ₹27.22. The market capitalization was ₹13758.68 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a 52-week low of ₹13.82. The BSE volume for the day was 2785990 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.28
|Support 1
|27.19
|Resistance 2
|28.85
|Support 2
|26.67
|Resistance 3
|29.37
|Support 3
|26.1
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.31 & ₹27.22 yesterday to end at ₹27.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.