Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 28.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.19 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.42 and closed at ₹28.62. The stock reached a high of ₹28.43 and a low of ₹27.19. The market capitalization was ₹13,500.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 576,792 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST
