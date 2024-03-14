Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.40 4.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.50 -5.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 973.05 -4.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.30 -7.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 0.01%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 28.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.19 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 27.42 and closed at 28.62. The stock reached a high of 28.43 and a low of 27.19. The market capitalization was 13,500.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 576,792 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.62 on last trading day

On the last day, Alok Industries had a trading volume of 576,792 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 28.62.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie