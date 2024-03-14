Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.42 and closed at ₹28.62. The stock reached a high of ₹28.43 and a low of ₹27.19. The market capitalization was ₹13,500.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 576,792 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.62 on last trading day
