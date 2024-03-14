Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 28.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.19 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 27.42 and closed at 28.62. The stock reached a high of 28.43 and a low of 27.19. The market capitalization was 13,500.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 576,792 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.62 on last trading day

On the last day, Alok Industries had a trading volume of 576,792 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 28.62.

