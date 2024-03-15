Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹26.02 and closed at ₹27.19. The high for the day was ₹28.25, while the low was ₹25.84. The market capitalization of Alok Industries stands at ₹13,922.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 1,542,882 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.19 on last trading day
