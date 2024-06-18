Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.86 and closed at ₹27.71. The high for the day was ₹28.1, while the low was ₹27.42. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,718.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹39.24 and ₹13.82 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,209,336 shares traded.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Alok Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹27.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹28.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹28.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹27.73. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 95.32% to reach ₹27.73. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.92%
|3 Months
|-5.17%
|6 Months
|20.0%
|YTD
|28.99%
|1 Year
|95.32%
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.95
|Support 1
|27.27
|Resistance 2
|28.35
|Support 2
|26.99
|Resistance 3
|28.63
|Support 3
|26.59
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.1 & ₹27.42 yesterday to end at ₹27.71. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.