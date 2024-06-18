Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 27.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.07 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.86 and closed at 27.71. The high for the day was 28.1, while the low was 27.42. The market capitalization stood at 13,718.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 39.24 and 13.82 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,209,336 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries trading at ₹28.07, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹27.63

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Alok Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 27.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 28.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 28.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 27.73. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 95.32% to reach 27.73. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.92%
3 Months-5.17%
6 Months20.0%
YTD28.99%
1 Year95.32%
18 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.95Support 127.27
Resistance 228.35Support 226.99
Resistance 328.63Support 326.59
18 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9282 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹27.71 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.1 & 27.42 yesterday to end at 27.71. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

