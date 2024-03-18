Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 27.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.95 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.2 and closed at ₹28.04. The high for the day was ₹28.2 and the low was ₹26.8. The market capitalization was ₹13644.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 292086 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:05 AM IST
Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.95, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹27.48
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹27.95, with a 1.71% increase in value, representing a net change of 0.47.
18 Mar 2024, 09:32:13 AM IST
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-10.16%
3 Months
17.48%
6 Months
43.46%
YTD
28.34%
1 Year
111.58%
18 Mar 2024, 09:03:30 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.48, down -2% from yesterday's ₹28.04
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹27.48 with a 2% decrease in value. The net change is -0.56, indicating a slight decline in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further developments to make informed decisions regarding this stock.
18 Mar 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.04 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on BSE, the volume was 292,086 shares and the closing price was ₹28.04.
