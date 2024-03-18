Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 27.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.95 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 28.2 and closed at 28.04. The high for the day was 28.2 and the low was 26.8. The market capitalization was 13644.48 crore. The 52-week high was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 292086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:42:05 AM IST

Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.95, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹27.48

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 27.95, with a 1.71% increase in value, representing a net change of 0.47.

18 Mar 2024, 09:32:13 AM IST

Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.16%
3 Months17.48%
6 Months43.46%
YTD28.34%
1 Year111.58%
18 Mar 2024, 09:03:30 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.48, down -2% from yesterday's ₹28.04

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 27.48 with a 2% decrease in value. The net change is -0.56, indicating a slight decline in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further developments to make informed decisions regarding this stock.

18 Mar 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on BSE, the volume was 292,086 shares and the closing price was 28.04.

