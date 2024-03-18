Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.2 and closed at ₹28.04. The high for the day was ₹28.2 and the low was ₹26.8. The market capitalization was ₹13644.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 292086 shares.
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹27.95, with a 1.71% increase in value, representing a net change of 0.47.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.16%
|3 Months
|17.48%
|6 Months
|43.46%
|YTD
|28.34%
|1 Year
|111.58%
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹27.48 with a 2% decrease in value. The net change is -0.56, indicating a slight decline in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further developments to make informed decisions regarding this stock.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on BSE, the volume was 292,086 shares and the closing price was ₹28.04.
