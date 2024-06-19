Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 27.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.15 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.54 and closed at 27.63 with a high of 28.38 and a low of 27.2. The market capitalization of the company stood at 13579.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 39.24 and 13.82 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2023483 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:55 AM IST

Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by -0.99% to reach 27.08, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are declining, whereas Page Industries is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries38599.25178.00.4642850.033100.043053.1
Raymond2463.25-26.75-1.072687.151487.016398.77
Alok Industries27.08-0.27-0.9939.2414.5613445.87
Vardhaman Textiles484.75-9.25-1.87500.0333.513791.14
Safari Industries India2078.25-10.8-0.522299.981371.810135.05
19 Jun 2024, 09:38:40 AM IST

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries trading at ₹27.15, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹27.35

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries share price is at 27.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.0 and 28.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19:54 AM IST

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 27.43. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 61.06% to 27.43. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.01%
3 Months-6.05%
6 Months19.3%
YTD28.24%
1 Year61.06%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.05Support 127.0
Resistance 228.75Support 226.65
Resistance 329.1Support 325.95
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9849 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:06 AM IST

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹27.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.38 & 27.2 yesterday to end at 27.63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

