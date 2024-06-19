Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.54 and closed at ₹27.63 with a high of ₹28.38 and a low of ₹27.2. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹13579.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹39.24 and ₹13.82 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2023483 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by -0.99% to reach ₹27.08, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are declining, whereas Page Industries is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|38599.25
|178.0
|0.46
|42850.0
|33100.0
|43053.1
|Raymond
|2463.25
|-26.75
|-1.07
|2687.15
|1487.0
|16398.77
|Alok Industries
|27.08
|-0.27
|-0.99
|39.24
|14.56
|13445.87
|Vardhaman Textiles
|484.75
|-9.25
|-1.87
|500.0
|333.5
|13791.14
|Safari Industries India
|2078.25
|-10.8
|-0.52
|2299.98
|1371.8
|10135.05
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries share price is at ₹27.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.0 and ₹28.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹27.43. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 61.06% to ₹27.43. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.01%
|3 Months
|-6.05%
|6 Months
|19.3%
|YTD
|28.24%
|1 Year
|61.06%
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.05
|Support 1
|27.0
|Resistance 2
|28.75
|Support 2
|26.65
|Resistance 3
|29.1
|Support 3
|25.95
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.38 & ₹27.2 yesterday to end at ₹27.63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.