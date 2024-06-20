Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.49, reached a high of ₹29.97, and a low of ₹26.87 before closing at ₹27.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,647.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, while the 52-week low was ₹14.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,516,510 shares traded.
20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹27.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.97 & ₹26.87 yesterday to end at ₹27.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend