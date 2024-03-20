Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 27.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.23 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened and closed at 27.64 with a high of 27.94 and a low of 27. The market capitalization stood at 13,520.35 crores with a 52-week high of 39.24 and a 52-week low of 10.61. The total BSE volume for the day was 195,333 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume was 195,333 shares and the closing price was 27.64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie