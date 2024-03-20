Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened and closed at ₹27.64 with a high of ₹27.94 and a low of ₹27. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,520.35 crores with a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a 52-week low of ₹10.61. The total BSE volume for the day was 195,333 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.64 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume was 195,333 shares and the closing price was ₹27.64.