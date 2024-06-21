Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 29.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.45 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 29.64 and closed at 29.5. The stock reached a high of 29.64 and a low of 28.39. The market capitalization was 14126.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24, and the 52-week low was 14.56. The BSE volume for Alok Industries was 3174342 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.29Support 127.91
Resistance 230.18Support 227.42
Resistance 330.67Support 326.53
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14497 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 89.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹29.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 29.64 & 28.39 yesterday to end at 29.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.