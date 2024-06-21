Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹29.64 and closed at ₹29.5. The stock reached a high of ₹29.64 and a low of ₹28.39. The market capitalization was ₹14126.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the 52-week low was ₹14.56. The BSE volume for Alok Industries was 3174342 shares traded.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.29
|Support 1
|27.91
|Resistance 2
|30.18
|Support 2
|27.42
|Resistance 3
|30.67
|Support 3
|26.53
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 89.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.64 & ₹28.39 yesterday to end at ₹29.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.