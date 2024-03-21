Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Surges in Trading Today

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 26.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.95 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹27.62 and closed at ₹27.23 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹27.62, while the low was ₹25.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,207.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 551,852 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.95, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹26.6
The current data for Alok Industries stock shows a price of ₹26.95, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to see if this positive trend continues.
21 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.03%
3 Months
24.76%
6 Months
37.47%
YTD
24.59%
1 Year
112.8%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:39 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.6, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹27.23
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹26.6, which represents a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -0.63. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
21 Mar 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.23 on last trading day
On the last day, Alok Industries on BSE had a trading volume of 551,852 shares with a closing price of ₹27.23.
