Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 26.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.95 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at 27.62 and closed at 27.23 on the last day. The high for the day was 27.62, while the low was 25.95. The market capitalization stood at 13,207.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24, and the low was 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 551,852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.95, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹26.6

The current data for Alok Industries stock shows a price of 26.95, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to see if this positive trend continues.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.03%
3 Months24.76%
6 Months37.47%
YTD24.59%
1 Year112.8%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.6, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹27.23

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 26.6, which represents a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -0.63. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.23 on last trading day

On the last day, Alok Industries on BSE had a trading volume of 551,852 shares with a closing price of 27.23.

