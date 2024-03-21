Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Surges in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹27.62 and closed at ₹27.23 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹27.62, while the low was ₹25.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,207.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 551,852 shares traded.
The current data for Alok Industries stock shows a price of ₹26.95, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to see if this positive trend continues.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.03%
|3 Months
|24.76%
|6 Months
|37.47%
|YTD
|24.59%
|1 Year
|112.8%
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹26.6, which represents a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -0.63. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Alok Industries on BSE had a trading volume of 551,852 shares with a closing price of ₹27.23.
