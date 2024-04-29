Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

29 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 27.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.94 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries opened at 27.7 and closed at 27.54 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 28.39 and the low was 27.61. The market capitalization stands at 13,818.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 11.73. The BSE volume for the day was 409,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:52:04 PM IST

Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 58.14% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Alok Industries until 12 PM has increased by 58.14% compared to yesterday, with the price at 27.87, up by 1.2%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:34:25 PM IST

Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 28.01 and 27.77 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 27.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 28.01.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.94Support 127.81
Resistance 228.0Support 227.74
Resistance 328.07Support 327.68
29 Apr 2024, 12:24:55 PM IST

Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.81
10 Days27.82
20 Days27.69
50 Days28.37
100 Days27.60
300 Days22.74
29 Apr 2024, 12:15:48 PM IST

Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.94, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹27.54

The current market price of Alok Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 27.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 28.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 28.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:47:13 AM IST

Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 74.99% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Alok Industries until 11 AM is 74.99% higher than yesterday, with the price at 27.85, up by 1.13%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:33:02 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 28.32 and 27.74 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 27.74 and selling near the hourly resistance at 28.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.01Support 127.77
Resistance 228.15Support 227.67
Resistance 328.25Support 327.53
29 Apr 2024, 11:21:23 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.39 & 27.61 yesterday to end at 27.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

