Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries opened at ₹27.7 and closed at ₹27.54 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹28.39 and the low was ₹27.61. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,818.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹11.73. The BSE volume for the day was 409,631 shares.
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 58.14% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Alok Industries until 12 PM has increased by 58.14% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹27.87, up by 1.2%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 28.01 and 27.77 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 27.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 28.01.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.94
|Support 1
|27.81
|Resistance 2
|28.0
|Support 2
|27.74
|Resistance 3
|28.07
|Support 3
|27.68
Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.81
|10 Days
|27.82
|20 Days
|27.69
|50 Days
|28.37
|100 Days
|27.60
|300 Days
|22.74
Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.94, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹27.54
The current market price of Alok Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹27.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹28.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹28.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 74.99% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Alok Industries until 11 AM is 74.99% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹27.85, up by 1.13%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the 28.32 and 27.74 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 27.74 and selling near the hourly resistance at 28.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.01
|Support 1
|27.77
|Resistance 2
|28.15
|Support 2
|27.67
|Resistance 3
|28.25
|Support 3
|27.53
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.39 & ₹27.61 yesterday to end at ₹27.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
