Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed today at ₹27.39, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.7 and closed at ₹27.54 with a high of ₹28.39 and a low of ₹27.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹13699.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the low was ₹11.73. The BSE volume for the day was 663034 shares traded.
Alok Industries share price Live : Shareholding information
Alok Industries has a 0.32% MF holding & 2.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.20% in december to 2.30% in march quarter.
Alok Industries share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Alok Industries reported a ROE of -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of -21.94%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Alok Industries has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 12.71% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 55049.30 cr, which is -0.08% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Alok Industries stock price dropped by 1.05% to reach ₹27.3, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Page Industries, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are all declining, whereas Raymond is showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34707.75
|-399.85
|-1.14
|43599.0
|33100.0
|38712.57
|Raymond
|2100.85
|99.3
|4.96
|2240.0
|1487.0
|13986.14
|Alok Industries
|27.3
|-0.29
|-1.05
|39.24
|12.52
|13555.11
|Vardhaman Textiles
|443.9
|-7.15
|-1.59
|475.0
|313.1
|12627.42
|Safari Industries India
|2075.0
|-15.25
|-0.73
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9840.19
Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Alok Industries stock reached a high of ₹28.15 and a low of ₹27.2 on the current trading day.
Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries closed today at ₹27.39, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹27.59
Alok Industries share price closed the day at ₹27.39 - a 0.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.75 , 28.2 , 28.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 27.05 , 26.8 , 26.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.87% lower than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 3 PM is 37.87% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹27.39, a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Alok Industries Live Updates
Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.81
|10 Days
|27.82
|20 Days
|27.69
|50 Days
|28.37
|100 Days
|27.60
|300 Days
|22.77
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -42.27% lower than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded by 2 PM is down by 42.27% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹27.32, showing a decrease of 0.98%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 27.48 and 27.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 27.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.42
|Support 1
|27.34
|Resistance 2
|27.46
|Support 2
|27.3
|Resistance 3
|27.5
|Support 3
|27.26
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -41.85% lower than yesterday
As of 1 PM, the volume of Alok Industries traded is 41.85% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹27.4, down by 0.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for determining trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may point towards further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.42 and 27.3 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 27.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.48
|Support 1
|27.35
|Resistance 2
|27.52
|Support 2
|27.26
|Resistance 3
|27.61
|Support 3
|27.22
Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Alok Industries stock reached a low of ₹27.2 and a high of ₹28.15 on the current day.
Alok Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -45.43% lower than yesterday
The trading volume for Alok Industries until 12 PM is 45.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹27.36, a decrease of 0.83%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.46 and 27.29 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 27.29 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.46.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.42
|Support 1
|27.3
|Resistance 2
|27.49
|Support 2
|27.25
|Resistance 3
|27.54
|Support 3
|27.18
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -49.94% lower than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded by 11 AM is down by 49.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹27.37, a decrease of 0.8%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been fluctuating between 27.56 and 27.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 27.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.56.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.46
|Support 1
|27.29
|Resistance 2
|27.55
|Support 2
|27.21
|Resistance 3
|27.63
|Support 3
|27.12
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.8% to ₹27.37, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Vardhaman Textiles and Safari Industries India are both declining, whereas Page Industries and Raymond are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.5% and 0.37% respectively.
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -57.73% lower than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 57.73% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹27.44, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Alok Industries touched a high of 27.58 & a low of 27.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.56
|Support 1
|27.28
|Resistance 2
|27.71
|Support 2
|27.15
|Resistance 3
|27.84
|Support 3
|27.0
Alok Industries Live Updates
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Despite gains in its peers like Page Industries, Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India, Alok Industries' share price is currently trading 0.25% lower at ₹27.52. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Alok Industries has remained unchanged at ₹27.59 today, showing a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by an impressive 118.65% to reach ₹27.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.77% to 22,679.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|-17.18%
|6 Months
|58.79%
|YTD
|29.04%
|1 Year
|118.65%
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.13
|Support 1
|27.23
|Resistance 2
|28.72
|Support 2
|26.92
|Resistance 3
|29.03
|Support 3
|26.33
Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4850 k
The trading volume yesterday was 63.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 663 k.
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.39 & ₹27.5 yesterday to end at ₹27.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
