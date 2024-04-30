Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed today at 27.39, down -0.72% from yesterday's 27.59

35 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 27.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.39 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.7 and closed at 27.54 with a high of 28.39 and a low of 27.5. The market capitalization stood at 13699.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 39.24 and the low was 11.73. The BSE volume for the day was 663034 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live : Shareholding information

Alok Industries has a 0.32% MF holding & 2.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.20% in december to 2.30% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Alok Industries reported a ROE of -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of -21.94%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

30 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Alok Industries has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 12.71% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 55049.30 cr, which is -0.08% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:02 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries stock price dropped by 1.05% to reach 27.3, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Page Industries, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are all declining, whereas Raymond is showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34707.75-399.85-1.1443599.033100.038712.57
Raymond2100.8599.34.962240.01487.013986.14
Alok Industries27.3-0.29-1.0539.2412.5213555.11
Vardhaman Textiles443.9-7.15-1.59475.0313.112627.42
Safari Industries India2075.0-15.25-0.732299.981183.489840.19
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock reached a high of 28.15 and a low of 27.2 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries closed today at ₹27.39, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries share price closed the day at 27.39 - a 0.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.75 , 28.2 , 28.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 27.05 , 26.8 , 26.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.87% lower than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 3 PM is 37.87% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 27.39, a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:12 PM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.26, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries share price is at 27.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 28.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.81
10 Days27.82
20 Days27.69
50 Days28.37
100 Days27.60
300 Days22.77
30 Apr 2024, 02:50 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -42.27% lower than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded by 2 PM is down by 42.27% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 27.32, showing a decrease of 0.98%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:38 PM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 27.48 and 27.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 27.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.42Support 127.34
Resistance 227.46Support 227.3
Resistance 327.5Support 327.26
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.39, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries share price is at 27.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 28.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -41.85% lower than yesterday

As of 1 PM, the volume of Alok Industries traded is 41.85% lower than yesterday, with the price at 27.4, down by 0.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for determining trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may point towards further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.42 and 27.3 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 27.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.48Support 127.35
Resistance 227.52Support 227.26
Resistance 327.61Support 327.22
30 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock reached a low of 27.2 and a high of 28.15 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -45.43% lower than yesterday

The trading volume for Alok Industries until 12 PM is 45.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 27.36, a decrease of 0.83%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.46 and 27.29 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 27.29 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.46.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.42Support 127.3
Resistance 227.49Support 227.25
Resistance 327.54Support 327.18
30 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.81
10 Days27.82
20 Days27.69
50 Days28.37
100 Days27.60
300 Days22.77
30 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.38, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries share price is at 27.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 28.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -49.94% lower than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded by 11 AM is down by 49.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 27.37, a decrease of 0.8%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 27.56 and 27.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 27.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.56.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.46Support 127.29
Resistance 227.55Support 227.21
Resistance 327.63Support 327.12
30 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.32, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries share price is at 27.32 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 28.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.8% to 27.37, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Vardhaman Textiles and Safari Industries India are both declining, whereas Page Industries and Raymond are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.5% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries35227.55119.950.3443599.033100.039292.35
Raymond2041.239.651.982240.01487.013589.03
Alok Industries27.37-0.22-0.839.2412.5213589.86
Vardhaman Textiles449.95-1.1-0.24475.0313.112799.52
Safari Industries India2084.2-6.05-0.292299.981183.489883.81
30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -57.73% lower than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 57.73% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 27.44, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries touched a high of 27.58 & a low of 27.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.56Support 127.28
Resistance 227.71Support 227.15
Resistance 327.84Support 327.0
30 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Despite gains in its peers like Page Industries, Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India, Alok Industries' share price is currently trading 0.25% lower at 27.52. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries35500.0392.41.1243599.033100.039596.24
Raymond2022.020.451.022240.01487.013461.21
Alok Industries27.52-0.07-0.2539.2412.5213664.34
Vardhaman Textiles452.71.650.37475.0313.112877.74
Safari Industries India2094.84.550.222299.981183.489934.08
30 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.53, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹27.59

Alok Industries share price is at 27.53 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.23 and 28.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Alok Industries has remained unchanged at 27.59 today, showing a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by an impressive 118.65% to reach 27.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.77% to 22,679.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months-17.18%
6 Months58.79%
YTD29.04%
1 Year118.65%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.13Support 127.23
Resistance 228.72Support 226.92
Resistance 329.03Support 326.33
30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4850 k

The trading volume yesterday was 63.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 663 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.39 & 27.5 yesterday to end at 27.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.