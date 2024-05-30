Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 25.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.52 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 25.94 and closed at 25.82. The stock had a high of 26.89 and a low of 25.51. The market capitalization of Alok Industries was 13,167.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 795,208 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.05Support 125.7
Resistance 227.65Support 224.95
Resistance 328.4Support 324.35
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5117 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 795 k.

30 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹25.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.89 & 25.51 yesterday to end at 25.82. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

