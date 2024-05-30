Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹25.94 and closed at ₹25.82. The stock had a high of ₹26.89 and a low of ₹25.51. The market capitalization of Alok Industries was ₹13,167.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 795,208 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.05
|Support 1
|25.7
|Resistance 2
|27.65
|Support 2
|24.95
|Resistance 3
|28.4
|Support 3
|24.35
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 795 k.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.89 & ₹25.51 yesterday to end at ₹25.82. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.