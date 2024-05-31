Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries had a steady performance on the last day with an open price of ₹26.25 and a close price of ₹26.52. The stock reached a high of ₹26.3 and a low of ₹25.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,725.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹39.24 and ₹12.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,197,820 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries share price is at ₹25.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.4 and ₹26.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹25.78. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 90.71% to reach ₹25.78. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|-12.76%
|6 Months
|30.53%
|YTD
|20.14%
|1 Year
|90.71%
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.15
|Support 1
|25.4
|Resistance 2
|26.6
|Support 2
|25.1
|Resistance 3
|26.9
|Support 3
|24.65
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1197 k.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.3 & ₹25.55 yesterday to end at ₹26.52. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.