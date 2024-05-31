Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

5 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 25.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.7 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries had a steady performance on the last day with an open price of 26.25 and a close price of 26.52. The stock reached a high of 26.3 and a low of 25.55. The market capitalization stood at 12,725.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 39.24 and 12.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,197,820 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries trading at ₹25.7, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries share price is at 25.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.4 and 26.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 25.78. Over the past year, Alok Industries shares have surged by 90.71% to reach 25.78. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months-12.76%
6 Months30.53%
YTD20.14%
1 Year90.71%
31 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.15Support 125.4
Resistance 226.6Support 225.1
Resistance 326.9Support 324.65
31 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5116 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1197 k.

31 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹26.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.3 & 25.55 yesterday to end at 26.52. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

