AMAL Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
AMAL stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 286 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.95 per share. Investors should monitor AMAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of AMAL was 291.25, and it closed at 286. The high for the day was 291.25, while the low was 285. The market cap of AMAL is 354.75 crore. The 52-week high is 320.41, and the 52-week low is 170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, the volume of AMAL BSE shares was 1615. The closing price for the shares was 286.

