Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AMAL Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AMAL stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 8.03 %. The stock closed at 286.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310 per share. Investors should monitor AMAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AMAL

The stock of AMAL Ltd opened at 289.95 and closed at 286.95 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were 342.9 and 289.95 respectively. The market capitalization of AMAL Ltd is 383.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 320.41 and 170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 35,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST AMAL share price Live :AMAL closed at ₹286.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of AMAL BSE shares traded was 35,922 shares. The closing price of the shares was 286.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.