AMAL Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

The stock of AMAL Ltd opened at ₹289.95 and closed at ₹286.95 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were ₹342.9 and ₹289.95 respectively. The market capitalization of AMAL Ltd is ₹383.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹320.41 and ₹170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 35,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.