AMAL share price Today Live Updates : AMAL Stock Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for AMAL was ₹322.35, and the close price was ₹309.6. The stock had a high of ₹342.35 and a low of ₹322.35. The market capitalization of AMAL is currently ₹414.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹342.9, while the 52-week low is ₹170.35. The BSE volume for AMAL was 28,704 shares.
The stock price of AMAL has increased by 8.2%, resulting in a net change of 25.4 rupees. The current stock price is 335 rupees.
On the last day, the volume of AMAL BSE shares traded was 28,704.
