AMAL share price Today Live Updates : AMAL Stock Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AMAL stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 8.2 %. The stock closed at 309.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335 per share. Investors should monitor AMAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AMAL

On the last day of trading, the open price for AMAL was 322.35, and the close price was 309.6. The stock had a high of 342.35 and a low of 322.35. The market capitalization of AMAL is currently 414.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 342.9, while the 52-week low is 170.35. The BSE volume for AMAL was 28,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The stock price of AMAL has increased by 8.2%, resulting in a net change of 25.4 rupees. The current stock price is 335 rupees.

