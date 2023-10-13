AMAL share price Today Live Updates : AMAL Stock Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for AMAL was ₹322.35, and the close price was ₹309.6. The stock had a high of ₹342.35 and a low of ₹322.35. The market capitalization of AMAL is currently ₹414.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹342.9, while the 52-week low is ₹170.35. The BSE volume for AMAL was 28,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.