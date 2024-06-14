LIVE UPDATES

Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock down in trading today

3 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Trade

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1339.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1335.1 per share. Investors should monitor Amara Raja stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.