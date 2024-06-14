Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock down in trading today

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock opened at ₹1343.25 and closed at ₹1339.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1357 and the low was ₹1320.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,616.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1533 and the 52-week low is ₹599. The BSE volume for the day was 31,397 shares.
Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Amara Raja traded by 12 AM is 5.83% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1335.8, down by -0.3%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja's stock reached a peak of 1344.0 and a low of 1333.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1339.32 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1335.33 and 1330.82.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1341.7
|Support 1
|1331.3
|Resistance 2
|1348.05
|Support 2
|1327.25
|Resistance 3
|1352.1
|Support 3
|1320.9
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1357.44
|10 Days
|1280.73
|20 Days
|1200.97
|50 Days
|1036.47
|100 Days
|937.28
|300 Days
|810.25
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Amara Raja share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja share price is at ₹1335.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1330.75 and ₹1356.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1330.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The volume of Amara Raja traded by 11 AM is 0.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1337, up by -0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1358.15 and 1327.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1327.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1358.15.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.82
|Support 1
|1339.32
|Resistance 2
|1352.33
|Support 2
|1335.33
|Resistance 3
|1356.32
|Support 3
|1330.82
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1357 & ₹1320.35 yesterday to end at ₹1339.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend