Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock down in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1339.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1335.1 per share. Investors should monitor Amara Raja stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock opened at 1343.25 and closed at 1339.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1357 and the low was 1320.35. The market capitalization stood at 24,616.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1533 and the 52-week low is 599. The BSE volume for the day was 31,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.83% higher than yesterday

Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Amara Raja traded by 12 AM is 5.83% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1335.8, down by -0.3%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM IST Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja's stock reached a peak of 1344.0 and a low of 1333.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1339.32 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1335.33 and 1330.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11341.7Support 11331.3
Resistance 21348.05Support 21327.25
Resistance 31352.1Support 31320.9
14 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1357.44
10 Days1280.73
20 Days1200.97
50 Days1036.47
100 Days937.28
300 Days810.25
14 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja Short Term and Long Term Trends

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Amara Raja share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

14 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja trading at ₹1335.1, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1339.8

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja share price is at 1335.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1330.75 and 1356.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1330.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 Jun 2024, 11:50 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 0.08% higher than yesterday

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The volume of Amara Raja traded by 11 AM is 0.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1337, up by -0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

14 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1358.15 and 1327.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1327.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1358.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11347.82Support 11339.32
Resistance 21352.33Support 21335.33
Resistance 31356.32Support 31330.82
14 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja closed at ₹1339.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1357 & 1320.35 yesterday to end at 1339.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

