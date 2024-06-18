Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock opened at ₹1343.25 and closed at ₹1339.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1357 and the low was ₹1320.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹24,554.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1533 and the low is ₹599. The BSE volume for the day was 60,831 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja trading at ₹1376.75, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹1341.6
Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Amara Raja has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1356.97 & second resistance of ₹1374.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1392.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1392.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The share price of Amara Raja has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹1348.65. Over the past year, Amara Raja shares have seen a significant gain of 114.40% to reach ₹1348.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.43%
|3 Months
|59.46%
|6 Months
|74.98%
|YTD
|64.1%
|1 Year
|114.4%
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Amara Raja on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1356.97
|Support 1
|1321.07
|Resistance 2
|1374.88
|Support 2
|1303.08
|Resistance 3
|1392.87
|Support 3
|1285.17
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 34.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹579.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja volume yesterday was 1555 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3665 k
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1495 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja closed at ₹1339.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1357 & ₹1320.35 yesterday to end at ₹1339.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend