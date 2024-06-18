Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 1341.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Amara Raja stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock opened at 1343.25 and closed at 1339.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1357 and the low was 1320.35. The market capitalization stands at 24,554.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1533 and the low is 599. The BSE volume for the day was 60,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:36:32 AM IST

Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja trading at ₹1376.75, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹1341.6

Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Amara Raja has surpassed the first resistance of 1356.97 & second resistance of 1374.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1392.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1392.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Jun 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The share price of Amara Raja has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 1348.65. Over the past year, Amara Raja shares have seen a significant gain of 114.40% to reach 1348.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.43%
3 Months59.46%
6 Months74.98%
YTD64.1%
1 Year114.4%
18 Jun 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Amara Raja on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11356.97Support 11321.07
Resistance 21374.88Support 21303.08
Resistance 31392.87Support 31285.17
18 Jun 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 885.0, 34.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 579.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy5555
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3322
18 Jun 2024, 08:21:28 AM IST

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja volume yesterday was 1555 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3665 k

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1495 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:07:01 AM IST

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja closed at ₹1339.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1357 & 1320.35 yesterday to end at 1339.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

