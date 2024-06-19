Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1373 per share. Investors should monitor Amara Raja stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja closed at 1341.6 with an open price of 1339.15. The high for the day was 1417, and the low was 1339.15. The market capitalization stands at 25111.08 crore. The 52-week high is 1533, and the 52-week low is 599. The BSE volume for the day was 354804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Today, Amara Raja's stock price rose by 0.58% to reach 1379.9, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. GE T&D India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, and V-Guard Industries are declining, whereas Apar Industries, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GE T&D India1544.0-16.95-1.091660.0202.539534.12
Apar Industries8490.951.150.018737.153012.834106.72
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility1379.97.90.581533.0599.025255.67
Schneider Electric Infrastructure861.35-21.85-2.47954.35238.620595.23
V-Guard Industries409.7-3.6-0.87417.4252.117797.37
19 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja trading at ₹1373, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1372

Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja share price is at 1373 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1330.83 and 1409.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1330.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1409.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The Amara Raja stock has increased by 0.80% today, reaching 1383.00. Over the past year, the price of Amara Raja shares has surged by 115.48% to 1383.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.1%
3 Months65.74%
6 Months75.32%
YTD68.0%
1 Year115.48%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Amara Raja on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11409.78Support 11330.83
Resistance 21453.37Support 21295.47
Resistance 31488.73Support 31251.88
19 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 885.0, 35.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 579.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy5555
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3322
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3895 k

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja closed at ₹1341.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1417 & 1339.15 yesterday to end at 1341.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.