Amara Raja share price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja Stock Gains in Trading Today

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja closed at ₹1341.6 with an open price of ₹1339.15. The high for the day was ₹1417, and the low was ₹1339.15. The market capitalization stands at 25111.08 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1533, and the 52-week low is ₹599. The BSE volume for the day was 354804 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Today, Amara Raja's stock price rose by 0.58% to reach ₹1379.9, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. GE T&D India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, and V-Guard Industries are declining, whereas Apar Industries, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GE T&D India
|1544.0
|-16.95
|-1.09
|1660.0
|202.5
|39534.12
|Apar Industries
|8490.95
|1.15
|0.01
|8737.15
|3012.8
|34106.72
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|1379.9
|7.9
|0.58
|1533.0
|599.0
|25255.67
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|861.35
|-21.85
|-2.47
|954.35
|238.6
|20595.23
|V-Guard Industries
|409.7
|-3.6
|-0.87
|417.4
|252.1
|17797.37
Amara Raja Share Price Live Updates: Amara Raja share price is at ₹1373 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1330.83 and ₹1409.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1330.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1409.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The Amara Raja stock has increased by 0.80% today, reaching ₹1383.00. Over the past year, the price of Amara Raja shares has surged by 115.48% to ₹1383.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.1%
|3 Months
|65.74%
|6 Months
|75.32%
|YTD
|68.0%
|1 Year
|115.48%
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Amara Raja on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1409.78
|Support 1
|1330.83
|Resistance 2
|1453.37
|Support 2
|1295.47
|Resistance 3
|1488.73
|Support 3
|1251.88
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 35.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹579.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1417 & ₹1339.15 yesterday to end at ₹1341.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend