Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Amara Raja Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 1372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1398.25 per share. Investors should monitor Amara Raja stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock opened at 1380.1 and closed at 1372 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1418.4 and the low was 1353.9. The market capitalization is 25591.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 1533 and a 52-week low of 599. The BSE volume for the day was 323802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja closed at ₹1372 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1418.4 & 1353.9 yesterday to end at 1372. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.