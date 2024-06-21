Amara Raja Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock on the last day opened at ₹1408.6, reached a high of ₹1432.65 and a low of ₹1382.1, closing at ₹1398.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹25586.95 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1533 and a low of ₹599. The BSE volume for the day was 82422 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Amara Raja on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1426.75
|Support 1
|1377.5
|Resistance 2
|1454.0
|Support 2
|1355.5
|Resistance 3
|1476.0
|Support 3
|1328.25
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 36.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹579.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1432.65 & ₹1382.1 yesterday to end at ₹1398.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend