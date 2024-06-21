Hello User
Amara Raja Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1398.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1398 per share. Investors should monitor Amara Raja stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live Updates : Amara Raja's stock on the last day opened at 1408.6, reached a high of 1432.65 and a low of 1382.1, closing at 1398.25. The market capitalization stood at 25586.95 crore with a 52-week high of 1533 and a low of 599. The BSE volume for the day was 82422 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Amara Raja on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11426.75Support 11377.5
Resistance 21454.0Support 21355.5
Resistance 31476.0Support 31328.25
21 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 885.0, 36.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 579.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy5555
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3322
21 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4167 k

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: Amara Raja closed at ₹1398.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Amara Raja Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1432.65 & 1382.1 yesterday to end at 1398.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

