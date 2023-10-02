AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $128.51, up by 1.14% from yesterday's $127.06

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Amazon's stock opened at $128.10 and closed at $127.06. The highest price reached during the day was $129.15, while the lowest price recorded was $126.33.This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
Based on the hourly data for the hour ended 02-Oct-2023 20:05, the opening price of AMAZON stock was $128.20. Throughout the hour, the stock reached a high of $129.51 and a low of $128.09. Finally, at the end of the hour, the stock closed at $128.73.
|Open
|$128.20
|High
|$129.51
|Low
|$128.09
|Close
|$128.73
As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $128.48. However, without more context or a comparison to previous prices, it is difficult to determine the significance of this figure.
The closing price for Amazon shares on the last day was $127.06.
