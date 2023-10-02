Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $128.51, up by 1.14% from yesterday's $127.06

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

The current session data for Amazon shows that the open price was $127.24. The highest price reached during the session was $129.51, while the lowest price recorded was $126.53.

Amazon Stock Price Live Updates

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Amazon's stock opened at $128.10 and closed at $127.06. The highest price reached during the day was $129.15, while the lowest price recorded was $126.33.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
02 Oct 2023, 08:05 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON stock price Hourly update

Based on the hourly data for the hour ended 02-Oct-2023 20:05, the opening price of AMAZON stock was $128.20. Throughout the hour, the stock reached a high of $129.51 and a low of $128.09. Finally, at the end of the hour, the stock closed at $128.73.

Open$128.20
High$129.51
Low$128.09
Close$128.73
02 Oct 2023, 07:45 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $128.48, up by 1.12% from last trading day’s $127.06

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $128.48. However, without more context or a comparison to previous prices, it is difficult to determine the significance of this figure.

02 Oct 2023, 07:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $128.25, up by 0.94% from last trading day’s $127.06

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $128.25. This information does not provide any context or comparison to previous prices, market trends, or other relevant data. Therefore, it is difficult to draw any conclusions or meaningful insights from this single piece of information.

02 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $127.06 on the last trading day

The closing price for Amazon shares on the last day was $127.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.