AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $131.02, down by -3.14% from yesterday's $135.27

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:45 PM IST Trade
The current session data for Amazon shows that the opening price was $131.83. The stock reached a high of $132.24 and a low of $130.54.

Amazon Stock Price Live Updates

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: Amazon's stock opened at $138.46 and closed at $135.27 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of $139.37 and a low of $135.21 throughout the day.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
21 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $131.00, down by -3.16% from last trading day’s $135.27

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $131.00.

21 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $131.77, down by -2.59% from last trading day’s $135.27

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $131.77. This means that one share of Amazon is being traded at this price in the stock market. The stock price is subject to fluctuations based on various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of writing and can change throughout the trading day.

21 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $135.27 on the last trading day

The closing price of Amazon shares on the last day was $135.27.

