Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $131.46, up by 1.58% from yesterday's $129.42

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

The current session data for Amazon shows that the opening price was $131.15. The highest price reached so far in this session is $131.79, while the lowest price is $130.24.

Amazon Stock Price Live Updates

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: Amazon's stock opened at $131.83 and closed at $129.42 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was $132.24, while the lowest price was $129.39.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
22 Sep 2023, 08:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $131.44, up by 1.56% from last trading day’s $129.42

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $131.44. This indicates the value of one share of the company's stock. The stock price can fluctuate throughout the day based on market conditions and investor sentiment. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock price at a specific moment and may change as trading continues.

22 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON stock price Hourly update

In the hour ended 22-Sep-2023 20:05, the Amazon stock opened at a price of $131.33. The highest price reached during this hour was $131.34, while the lowest price recorded was $130.24. The stock closed at the same price it opened, at $131.33.

Open$131.33
High$131.34
Low$130.24
Close$131.33
22 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $130.36, up by 0.73% from last trading day’s $129.42

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $130.36. This indicates the value of one share of Amazon stock in the market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day based on various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment.

22 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $131.31, up by 1.46% from last trading day’s $129.42

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $131.31.

22 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $129.42 on the last trading day

The closing price of Amazon shares on the last day was $129.42.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.