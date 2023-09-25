AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $130.47, up by 1.11% from yesterday's $129.04

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Amazon's stock opened at $131.15 and closed at $129.04. The highest price reached during the day was $132.03, while the lowest price was $128.51.This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
In the hour ended 25-Sep-2023 20:05, the stock of Amazon opened at a price of $131.08 and reached a high of $131.19. The lowest price during this hour was $130.04. Finally, the stock closed at $130.76.
|Open
|$131.08
|High
|$131.19
|Low
|$130.04
|Close
|$130.76
As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $130.50. This indicates the value at which investors are currently willing to buy and sell shares in the company. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day and are influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Therefore, it is advisable to regularly monitor the stock price and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.
As of the most recent data, the stock price of Amazon is $129.91. This means that one share of Amazon is currently valued at $129.91. It is important to note that stock prices are subject to change and can fluctuate throughout the trading day. Investors and analysts closely monitor stock prices to assess the performance and value of a company's stock.
On the last day, the closing price of Amazon shares was $129.04.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!