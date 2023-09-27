AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $124.43, down by -1.24% from yesterday's $125.99

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Amazon's stock opened at $130.21 and closed at $125.99. The highest price reached during the day was $130.38, while the lowest price was $125.28.
This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
27 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST
AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON stock price Hourly update
During the hour ended on 27-Sep-2023 at 20:05, the opening price of Amazon stock was $126.12. The stock reached a high of $126.16 and a low of $124.37. Finally, the stock closed at $125.38.
|Open
|$126.12
|High
|$126.16
|Low
|$124.37
|Close
|$125.38
27 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST
AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $124.47, down by -1.21% from last trading day’s $125.99
As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $124.47.
27 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST
AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $127.16, up by 0.93% from last trading day’s $125.99
As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $127.16.
27 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST
AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $125.99 on the last trading day
The closing price for Amazon shares on the last day was $125.99.