Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $124.43, down by -1.24% from yesterday's $125.99

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

In the current trading session, the opening price of Amazon stock was $125.71. The stock reached a high of $127.19 and a low of $124.43.

Amazon Stock Price Live Updates

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Amazon's stock opened at $130.21 and closed at $125.99. The highest price reached during the day was $130.38, while the lowest price was $125.28.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
27 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON stock price Hourly update

During the hour ended on 27-Sep-2023 at 20:05, the opening price of Amazon stock was $126.12. The stock reached a high of $126.16 and a low of $124.37. Finally, the stock closed at $125.38.

Open$126.12
High$126.16
Low$124.37
Close$125.38
27 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $124.47, down by -1.21% from last trading day’s $125.99

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $124.47.

27 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $127.16, up by 0.93% from last trading day’s $125.99

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $127.16.

27 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $125.99 on the last trading day

The closing price for Amazon shares on the last day was $125.99.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.